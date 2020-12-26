See All Hand Surgeons in Saint Cloud, FL
Dr. Scott Gordon, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Gordon, MD

Dr. Scott Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.

Dr. Gordon works at Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola - Saint Cloud in Saint Cloud, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Steroid Injection and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola - Saint Cloud
    1600 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 768-3392
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola
    604 OAK COMMONS BLVD, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 589-7466
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Steroid Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Steroid Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 26, 2020
    Dr. Gordon reattached a severed tendon in my left wrist 20 years ago. It's stronger than ever, and I have better range of motion with my left thumb than with my right! Thank you again, Dr. Gordon!
    — Dec 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Scott Gordon, MD
    About Dr. Scott Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104894112
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center - Ny
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Steroid Injection and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

