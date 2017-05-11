Overview of Dr. Scott Harrison, MD

Dr. Scott Harrison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harrison works at Ear Nose Throat Consultants of North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.