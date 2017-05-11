Dr. Scott Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Harrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Harrison, MD
Dr. Scott Harrison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
Ear Nose Throat Consultants of North Mississippi497 Azalea Dr Ste 101, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-1337
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harrison has been my daughter's and husband's ENT for at least 7 years. He has performed sinus surgery on both as well as placed PE tubes twice for them both - that's 4 sets of PE tubes!!!! He has always been very kind and caring, even meeting us at his office after hours one evening on emergency. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing a good ENT.
About Dr. Scott Harrison, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992894653
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- U Miss
- University of Mississippi
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
