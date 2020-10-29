Dr. Scott Herbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Herbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Herbert, MD
Dr. Scott Herbert, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Herbert works at
Dr. Herbert's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Asplundh Cancer Pavillion3491 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herbert is one of the best docs I have met. He is extremely knowledgeable, takes the time to review all your history - knows it almost by heart and tells it like it is (which I really appreciate). He is friendly and actually made my radiation sessions quite pleasant. In addition, the staff at the facility can't be beat.
About Dr. Scott Herbert, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1114988748
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Harvard Medical School
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
