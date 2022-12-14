Overview of Dr. Scott Lance, MD

Dr. Scott Lance, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Lance works at Regional Psychotherapy Services in Ashland, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.