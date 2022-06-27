Overview

Dr. Scott Lindsey, MD is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Lindsey works at PH Dermatology in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.