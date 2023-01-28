Overview of Dr. Scott Macdonald, DO

Dr. Scott Macdonald, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Macdonald works at Watauga Orthopedics in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.