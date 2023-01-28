Dr. Scott Macdonald, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Macdonald, DO
Overview of Dr. Scott Macdonald, DO
Dr. Scott Macdonald, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Dr. Macdonald's Office Locations
1
Watauga Orthopaedics Plc.2410 Susannah St, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-9011Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
2
Watauga Orthopaedics Plc875 LARRY NEIL WAY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 282-9570Tuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He advised me of my options other than surgery he impressed me
About Dr. Scott Macdonald, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.