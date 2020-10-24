Dr. Scott Mair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Mair, MD
Dr. Scott Mair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland2195 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 218-3131
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Mair fixed my rotator cuff when no one else could. The best doctor around.
About Dr. Scott Mair, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871699876
- Steadman Hawkins Clin Vail Vly Mc
- Duke University
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mair accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mair has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Arthroscopy and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.