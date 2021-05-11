Overview

Dr. Scott Mandel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mandel works at NORTH SHORE CARDIOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE DIVISION OF PRO HEALTH in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.