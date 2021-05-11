See All Cardiologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Scott Mandel, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Mandel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mandel works at NORTH SHORE CARDIOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE DIVISION OF PRO HEALTH in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health
    1 Dakota Dr Ste 310, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 390-2400
  2. 2
    ProHealth Care
    2 Ohio Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-6060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Chest Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteopenia
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharyngitis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second Degree Heart Block
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Table Testing
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Treadmill Stress Test
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heartburn
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Long QT Syndrome
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Prinzmetal Angina
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Septal Defect
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 11, 2021
    Went well. I called on May 7 to get echo and stress test results. I was told they were mailed out on May 6. Today I called for above results and was told that doctor has not reviewed echo., which was done on May 3. Why was I told that the results were in the mail when doctor has not reviewed the echo. Today I was told that I cannot be given the stress results as the echo was not reviewed. Very displeased with service
    Robert Mulligan — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Mandel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043254568
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandel works at NORTH SHORE CARDIOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE DIVISION OF PRO HEALTH in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mandel’s profile.

    Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

