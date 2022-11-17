See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Salisbury, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Scott McGovern, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott McGovern, MD

Dr. Scott McGovern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.

Dr. McGovern works at Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Millsboro, DE and Berlin, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGovern's Office Locations

    Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates
    1675 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 749-4154
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates
    30265 Commerce Dr Unit 104, Millsboro, DE 19966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 629-4787
    Peninsula Orthopaedics Assocs
    314 Franklin Ave Ste 502, Berlin, MD 21811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 749-4154
    POA Surgery Center
    641 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 341-9002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Thoracic Spine Fracture

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Priority Partners
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dr Bill Plack — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott McGovern, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447236435
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Comprehensive Spine Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott McGovern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGovern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGovern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGovern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGovern has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGovern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. McGovern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGovern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGovern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGovern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

