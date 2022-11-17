Dr. Scott McGovern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGovern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McGovern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott McGovern, MD
Dr. Scott McGovern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. McGovern works at
Dr. McGovern's Office Locations
Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates1675 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-4154Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates30265 Commerce Dr Unit 104, Millsboro, DE 19966 Directions (302) 629-4787
Peninsula Orthopaedics Assocs314 Franklin Ave Ste 502, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 749-4154
POA Surgery Center641 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 341-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Partners
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I consider myself blessed to have been referred by Dr Casteneda, my primary, to Dr Scott McGovern for two lumbar laminectomies. From the very first handshake, I felt extremely comfortable with his demeanor. He was, at once, considerate, passionate about his profession and able to put my wife and I at ease within a few short minutes. I am now 3 days post op an am doing much better than I thought I would be. Being a health care professional myself I highly recommend this surgeon.
About Dr. Scott McGovern, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Comprehensive Spine Center
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Clinic
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Harvard Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGovern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGovern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGovern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGovern works at
Dr. McGovern has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGovern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McGovern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGovern.
