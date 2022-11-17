Overview of Dr. Scott McGovern, MD

Dr. Scott McGovern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. McGovern works at Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Millsboro, DE and Berlin, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.