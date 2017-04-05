See All Hand Surgeons in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Scott McPherson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott McPherson, MD

Dr. Scott McPherson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.

Dr. McPherson works at Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McPherson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital
    910 E 20th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 331-5890
  2. 2
    Erik D.Peterson, MD
    810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 331-5890
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Scott McPherson, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013993195
    Education & Certifications

    • Hand Surgery UCLA
    • Orthopedics Naval Hospital San Diego
    • Basic Surgery Naval Hospital San Diego
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • University Of Minnesota
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McPherson works at Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. View the full address on Dr. McPherson’s profile.

    Dr. McPherson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPherson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

