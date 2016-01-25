See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Scott McPherson, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott McPherson, MD

Dr. Scott McPherson, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health River Region, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McPherson works at St Dom Hosp Diagnostic Radlgy in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McPherson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
    969 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 406-2916
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Merit Health River Region
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2016
    Dr. McPherson is an incredible doctor! He not only saved my grandmother but he also did everything he could to make us feel comfortable and informed. Not to mention he has some of the best hospital staff I have ever come in contact with. He & everyone he works with loves their jobs and go above and beyond!!!
    meridian, MS — Jan 25, 2016
    About Dr. Scott McPherson, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982638292
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ala Med Center
    Residency
    • University Miss
    Internship
    • U Ark Med Scis
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McPherson works at St Dom Hosp Diagnostic Radlgy in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. McPherson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

