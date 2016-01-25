Dr. Scott McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McPherson, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott McPherson, MD
Dr. Scott McPherson, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health River Region, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McPherson works at
Dr. McPherson's Office Locations
-
1
St. Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital969 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (877) 406-2916Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health River Region
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McPherson?
Dr. McPherson is an incredible doctor! He not only saved my grandmother but he also did everything he could to make us feel comfortable and informed. Not to mention he has some of the best hospital staff I have ever come in contact with. He & everyone he works with loves their jobs and go above and beyond!!!
About Dr. Scott McPherson, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982638292
Education & Certifications
- University Ala Med Center
- University Miss
- U Ark Med Scis
- University of Mississippi
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPherson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McPherson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.