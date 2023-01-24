Dr. Scott Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Meyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Meyer, MD
Dr. Scott Meyer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
-
1
Spine and Wellness Center60 Columbia Rd Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 845-2500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Somerville92 E Main St Ste 201, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 648-3636Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Spine and Wellness Center60 Columbia Rd Ste 2 Bldg A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (833) 425-8247
-
4
ANS Altair Health1121 US Highway 22 Ste 204, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (973) 285-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
Dr Meyer was very helpful and was very helpful in making my mind up and what procedure to go with.
About Dr. Scott Meyer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1518126242
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Brown Medical School
- Hamilton College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.