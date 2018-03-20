Overview

Dr. Scott Naum, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Naum works at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.