Dr. Scott Naum, DO
Dr. Scott Naum, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4120
Scott M Naum DO2115 Chapline St Ste 302, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-8046
Physicians Hearing Center1905 Ann St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
I absolutely love Dr Naum. After many years of Dr's telling me I needed to see a psych because my pain, nausea, vomiting, etc was in my head, after removing tall bladder, etc. Dr Naum was the only one that was truly ever to find what was wrong with me (chronic gastroparesis,chronic GERD, IBS-C, etc.). He is very smart and thorough. Great Dr.
About Dr. Scott Naum, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1912912676
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Hepatology
- Internal Medicine
- Parkview Osteopath Hosp
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- 1979-1983
- Gastroenterology
