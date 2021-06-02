Overview of Dr. Scott Oliver, MD

Dr. Scott Oliver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Oliver works at University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.