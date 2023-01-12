Overview of Dr. Scott Orr, MD

Dr. Scott Orr, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Alabama At Birmingham Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Orr works at Alabama Ortho Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL and Childersburg, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.