Dr. Scott Pendergast, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Pendergast, MD
Dr. Scott Pendergast, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Dr. Pendergast works at
Dr. Pendergast's Office Locations
Retina Associates Of Cleveland24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-5700
Retina Associates Of Cleveland5390 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-8777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Westlake office4350 Crocker Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 233-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland170 North Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 856-2238Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- SummaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I was plagued with floaters for quite a few years Dr Zegarra recommended Dr Pendergast to do vitrectomy because he was very good. And that is exactly correct he is very good. Professional, personal, to the point I would highly recommend him for this procedure.
About Dr. Scott Pendergast, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- Duke University Eye Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|New England Deaconess Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendergast has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pendergast accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pendergast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pendergast has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pendergast on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendergast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendergast.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendergast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendergast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.