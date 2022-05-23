Dr. Scott Sarrels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarrels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sarrels, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Sarrels, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Hlth Specs Of The SE480 HONEYSUCKLE RD, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 836-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and caring doctor. He tries to figure out what is going on in any means necessary...
About Dr. Scott Sarrels, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1588981872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
