Overview of Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM

Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverview Health.



Dr. Schulman works at Indiana Podiatry Group in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Noblesville, IN, Richmond, IN and Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.