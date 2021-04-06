See All Podiatrists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM

Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverview Health.

Dr. Schulman works at Indiana Podiatry Group in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Noblesville, IN, Richmond, IN and Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schulman's Office Locations

    Upperline Healthcare PC
    7430 N Shadeland Ave Ste 290, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 841-7990
    Associates in Endocrinology Diabetes
    325 Westfield Rd Ste B, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 773-7787
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:30pm
    Richmond Foot and Ankle Inc
    1106 S A St, Richmond, IN 47374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 830-3338
    Canada Foot Clinic PC
    2024 Lindberg Rd, Anderson, IN 46012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 431-8789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Treatment frequency



Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 06, 2021
    Very nice staff and doctor
    Apr 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM
    About Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184625972
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulman has seen patients for Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

