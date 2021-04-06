Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM
Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverview Health.
Dr. Schulman's Office Locations
Upperline Healthcare PC7430 N Shadeland Ave Ste 290, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 841-7990
Associates in Endocrinology Diabetes325 Westfield Rd Ste B, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 773-7787Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 12:30pm
Richmond Foot and Ankle Inc1106 S A St, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (844) 830-3338
Canada Foot Clinic PC2024 Lindberg Rd, Anderson, IN 46012 Directions (888) 431-8789
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice staff and doctor
About Dr. Scott Schulman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman has seen patients for Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.