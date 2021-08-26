Dr. Scott Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Sherman, MD
Dr. Scott Sherman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888
Banner -- University Medical Group6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 131, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 694-3940
Banner -- University Medical Center South Campus LLC2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 694-8888
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-8888Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We couldn't have asked for a better Neurologist! Dr. Sherman was exceptionally thorough. We were not rushed,. I say "we" because he addressed and made eye contact with both my husband and Ime, and he answered all questions and provided treatment options. He spent a considerable amount of time with individualized testing, and recommendations for my husband.. He was patient and caring.
About Dr. Scott Sherman, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1265486179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.