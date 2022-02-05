See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Scott Silas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (35)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Silas, MD

Dr. Scott Silas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Silas works at Orthopedic Center of Volusia in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Urological Associates PA
    545 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 274-5252
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Center of Volusia
    1630 Mason Ave Ste B, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 274-5252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 05, 2022
    Dr. Silas is a very caring and exceptional professional. He really cares about his patients and will take the time to review your condition and options. He has a wonderful staff as well.
    Annabelle Albanese — Feb 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Scott Silas, MD
    About Dr. Scott Silas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073514253
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSD Medical Center - El Cajon
    Internship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Silas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silas works at Orthopedic Center of Volusia in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Silas’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Silas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

