Overview of Dr. Scott Silas, MD

Dr. Scott Silas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Silas works at Orthopedic Center of Volusia in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.