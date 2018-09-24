Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott Sims, MD
Dr. Scott Sims, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Elmore Community Hospital, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.
Montgomery Cardiovascular Associates PC273 Winton M Blount Loop, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 280-1500
The Uab Medicine Rheumatology Clinic2119 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 280-1500
- 3 645 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste 108, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 280-1500
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Elmore Community Hospital
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sims and staff did an amazing job. Little wait time, polite staff and truly cared about me as a person. Dr. Sims explained everything in my report at a level I could understand and spent extra time with me answering all of my questions. Thank you and your staff for going above what is required.
About Dr. Scott Sims, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sims has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sims speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
