Dr. Scott Stubbs, MD
Dr. Scott Stubbs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Perry, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Perry and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.
Stillwater Medical Perry501 N 14th St, Perry, OK 73077 Directions (580) 336-3541
OrthoOklahoma511 WINDSOR DR, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 707-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Perry
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
I would recommend Dr Stubbs to anyone! I am 75 and having knee replacement. I had no idea what to expect but Dr Stubbs eliminated my fears, answering all questions no matter how small. I felt special and I know he treats everyone that way.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Aspen Valley Hospital
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Stubbs has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stubbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
