Overview of Dr. Scott Van Steyn, MD

Dr. Scott Van Steyn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Van Steyn works at OrthopedicONE in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.