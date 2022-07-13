Dr. Scott Westhouse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Westhouse, DO
Overview of Dr. Scott Westhouse, DO
Dr. Scott Westhouse, DO is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Westhouse's Office Locations
Retina Specialists Of Michigan5030 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simplifi
- Spectrum Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Before I started coming there I couldn't read the giant e on the eye chart cause I have hemorrhages in my eyes
About Dr. Scott Westhouse, DO
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky College Of Med
- Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic M
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
