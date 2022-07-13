Overview of Dr. Scott Westhouse, DO

Dr. Scott Westhouse, DO is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Westhouse works at Retina Specialists of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.