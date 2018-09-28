Overview of Dr. Scott Wilhelm, MD

Dr. Scott Wilhelm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Wilhelm works at UNIVERSITY OPHTHALMOLOGISTS,INC in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.