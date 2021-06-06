Overview of Dr. Sean Baran, MD

Dr. Sean Baran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Baran works at Western Orthopedics in Denver, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.