Dr. Sean Conroy, MD

Pain Medicine
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sean Conroy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Conroy works at American Anesthesiology Of MI in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
    3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 458-0400
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Glowack, MD.
    6535 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 813-0060
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Sean Conroy, MD

    Pain Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1134103534
    • 1134103534
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of MI Hosp
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    The Ohio State University
    • The Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Conroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conroy has seen patients for Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Conroy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

