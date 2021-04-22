Overview of Dr. Sean Devine, MD

Dr. Sean Devine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Devine works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in Pismo Beach, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.