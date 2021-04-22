Dr. Sean Devine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Devine, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Devine, MD
Dr. Sean Devine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
CCOMG Pismo Beach921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 204, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 349-9545
Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group862 Meinecke Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in the office of the Central Coast Ortho Clinic in Pismo Beach were so friendly, helpful and efficient! I expect a lot from staff from my own customer service attitude and they truly made you feel important and took the time to listen and work with you. Dr. Devine was super 'down to earth' and realistic. We worked out a PT program letting me make the choice with full explanation of my options. Thank you for a worthwhile visit to your office.
About Dr. Sean Devine, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devine has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devine.
