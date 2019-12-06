See All Plastic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Sean Doherty, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sean Doherty, MD

Dr. Sean Doherty, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Doherty works at Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation in Boston, MA with other offices in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doherty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation
    69 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 450-0070
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation - Brookline
    1 Brookline Pl Ste 427, Brookline, MA 02445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 735-8735

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2019
    Dr Doherty is honest to the point and does not and will not do something just because you want it. He is safe and conservative. This is so important because other providers will do more then will end up having to fix results that your not happy with. I am had facial trauma and used filler and threads. Changed my complete facial appearance from always looking tired and angry to relaxed and younger. This made me feel physically better also.
    J Georges — Dec 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Sean Doherty, MD
    About Dr. Sean Doherty, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1265549307
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery-Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine - M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University In The City Of New York-Ba Art History
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
