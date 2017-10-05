Overview of Dr. Sean Grimm, MD

Dr. Sean Grimm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas-San Antonio School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Grimm works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.