Dr. Sean Horrigan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Horrigan, DO
Dr. Sean Horrigan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Horrigan works at
Dr. Horrigan's Office Locations
Hatfield Cardiology LLC46 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (774) 470-2460
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-1800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been a patient of Sean's for several years. He is kind and thorough.
About Dr. Sean Horrigan, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1821140351
Education & Certifications
- New England College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horrigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horrigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.