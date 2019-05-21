Overview of Dr. Sean Horrigan, DO

Dr. Sean Horrigan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Horrigan works at Hatfield Cardiology LLC in Hyannis, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.