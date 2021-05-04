Overview of Dr. Sean Houston, MD

Dr. Sean Houston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Houston works at Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat LLC in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.