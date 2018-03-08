See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Sean Moran, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Sean Moran, MD

Dr. Sean Moran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin  and Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Moran works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group Angelina Internal Medicine
    1111 W Frank Ave Ste 100, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Hypothyroidism
Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Spermatocele
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 08, 2018
    Dr. Moran is always on top of my health concerns. He is professional and compassionate and really cares about his patients. I have the upmost trust in him and he was instrumental in getting me to the right place to treat my cancer. I believed he saved my life. I am blessed to have him as my physician.
    Cindy Garcia in Lufkin, Texas — Mar 08, 2018
    About Dr. Sean Moran, MD

    Internal Medicine
    33 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1093880742
    Education & Certifications

    UAMS
    UAMS
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 
    • Woodland Heights Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Moran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moran works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moran’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

