Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-2514Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Nagel gives every evidence of being an excellent neurosurgeon. He supervises a large team UB neurologist who specialize in specific areas which please him to do the most complex surgeries. He performed a shunt installation which has virtually cured my NPH issue. All of his people are very pleasant and answer all questions well. At Cleveland Clinic the patient really is in the discussion. Dr. Nagel supervisors his assistance very closely and is always available 4 Direction. He is five star in my book!
About Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730481946
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Nagel has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
