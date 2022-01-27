Overview of Dr. Sean Nagel, MD

Dr. Sean Nagel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Nagel works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.