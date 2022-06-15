Overview of Dr. Sean Palacios, MD

Dr. Sean Palacios, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurotology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Nevada Reno and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Palacios works at Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.