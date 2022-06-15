Dr. Sean Palacios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Palacios, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Palacios, MD
Dr. Sean Palacios, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurotology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Nevada Reno and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Palacios works at
Dr. Palacios' Office Locations
Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute3692 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 735-7668
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sean Palacious has been my Otolaryngology Specialist for over 6 years. Back then after several exams and consultations he performed an ear operation and I could hear as well from both ears. I just finished my annual follow-up with Dr Palacious and his asst. Darlene. He was his consistently pleasant and caring self. Darlene makes one feel welcomed because of her contagious smile (she had to move her mask down so I could see). Anyway, I wanted to tell others about the fantastic experience I have had over the the years with Dr Palacious and his Team. If you are in need I highly recommend him
About Dr. Sean Palacios, MD
- Neurotology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295957702
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University Of Nevada Reno
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
