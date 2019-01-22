See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Sadikot works at CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack University Medical Center
    Hackensack University Medical Center
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 707, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (551) 996-2211
    University Respiratory Medicine
    University Respiratory Medicine
    75 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (551) 996-2211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pulmonary Embolism
Respiratory Management
Wheezing
Pulmonary Embolism
Respiratory Management
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2019
    My husband was a patient of Dr Sadikot for two years. He recently passed away and I've been struggling to find the words to adequately describe what a kind, caring doctor he is. He was always available when we had any questions or concerns. He makes you feel like you are the most important patient he has and feels like a friend. You never have to wait for an appointment and his office staff is accommodating. If you could imagine the perfect doctor, you'd imagine him! I wish I could clone him
    Joyce in Waretown, NJ — Jan 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD
    About Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003075110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sadikot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sadikot works at CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in Hackensack, NJ.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadikot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadikot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadikot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

