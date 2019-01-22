Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadikot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Sadikot works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack University Medical Center20 Prospect Ave Ste 707, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2211
-
2
University Respiratory Medicine75 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadikot?
My husband was a patient of Dr Sadikot for two years. He recently passed away and I’ve been struggling to find the words to adequately describe what a kind, caring doctor he is. He was always available when we had any questions or concerns. He makes you feel like you are the most important patient he has and feels like a friend. You never have to wait for an appointment and his office staff is accommodating. If you could imagine the perfect doctor, you’d imagine him! I wish I could clone him
About Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003075110
Education & Certifications
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadikot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadikot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadikot works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadikot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadikot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadikot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadikot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.