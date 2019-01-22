Overview

Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Sadikot works at CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.