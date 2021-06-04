Overview

Dr. Sebastian Abadie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Abadie works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Georgetown, SC, Raleigh, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.