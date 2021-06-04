Dr. Sebastian Abadie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abadie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Abadie, MD
Overview
Dr. Sebastian Abadie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Abadie works at
Locations
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 302, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8290
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Georgetown1011 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 527-3428
GastroIntestinal Healthcare2011 Falls Valley Dr Ste 106, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 870-1311
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at The Market Common2200 Crow Ln Ste 301, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 848-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sebastian Abadie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1407875586
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Medical Center|Metrohealth Medical Center
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abadie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abadie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abadie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abadie has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abadie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abadie speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abadie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abadie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abadie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abadie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.