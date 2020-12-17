Overview of Dr. Seema Harichand-Herdt, MD

Dr. Seema Harichand-Herdt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Harichand-Herdt works at Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Orange City, FL, Deland, FL, Sanford, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.