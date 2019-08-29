Overview of Dr. Seema Iyer, MD

Dr. Seema Iyer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Iyer works at RIA Medical in Wentzville, MO with other offices in Warrenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.