Dr. Segun Simon, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Segun Simon, MD

Dr. Segun Simon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Maplewood, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Simon works at Kidney Care, PA in Maplewood, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypokalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Simon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Care, PA
    2130 Millburn Ave Ste C3, Maplewood, NJ 07040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 996-2727
  2. 2
    Kidney Care, PA (Union)
    1713 Stuyvesant Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 996-2727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Segun Simon, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hausa and Yoruba
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194956490
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Barnabas Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • ICAHN School of Medicine at Mount Sinai/Queens Hospital Center (New York)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Segun Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypokalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

