Dr. Segun Simon, MD
Overview of Dr. Segun Simon, MD
Dr. Segun Simon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Maplewood, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Care, PA2130 Millburn Ave Ste C3, Maplewood, NJ 07040 Directions (973) 996-2727
-
2
Kidney Care, PA (Union)1713 Stuyvesant Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (973) 996-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Segun Simon, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hausa and Yoruba
- 1194956490
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- ICAHN School of Medicine at Mount Sinai/Queens Hospital Center (New York)
- UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypokalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simon speaks Hausa and Yoruba.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.