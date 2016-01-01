Dr. Seina Farshadsefat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farshadsefat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seina Farshadsefat, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seina Farshadsefat, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Farshadsefat works at
Locations
-
1
Tayeb Gastroenterology & Associates811 South Blvd E Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 651-0800
-
2
Gastroenterology1555 South Blvd E Ste 320, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 651-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Farshadsefat?
About Dr. Seina Farshadsefat, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Persian
- 1194160002
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital
- Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic
- University of California, San Diego
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farshadsefat accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farshadsefat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farshadsefat works at
Dr. Farshadsefat has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farshadsefat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farshadsefat speaks Persian.
Dr. Farshadsefat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farshadsefat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farshadsefat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farshadsefat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.