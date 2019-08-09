See All Pediatricians in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Selden Beebe, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (14)
Call for new patient details
61 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Selden Beebe, MD

Dr. Selden Beebe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Beebe works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beebe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group
    2110 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bacterial Sepsis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bacterial Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2019
    Dr. Beebe is always attentive and thorough. His love for children and compassion for moms shines through with each visit. We always feel so lucky to have Dr. Beebe and nurse Ann Nation to take care of us!
    Peggy — Aug 09, 2019
    About Dr. Selden Beebe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710269329
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LA County and USC Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beebe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beebe works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Beebe’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beebe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beebe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

