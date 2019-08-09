Dr. Beebe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selden Beebe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Selden Beebe, MD
Dr. Selden Beebe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Beebe works at
Dr. Beebe's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group2110 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beebe is always attentive and thorough. His love for children and compassion for moms shines through with each visit. We always feel so lucky to have Dr. Beebe and nurse Ann Nation to take care of us!
About Dr. Selden Beebe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1710269329
Education & Certifications
- LA County and USC Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beebe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beebe works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beebe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beebe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.