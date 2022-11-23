Dr. Senthil Thambidorai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thambidorai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Senthil Thambidorai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Senthil Thambidorai, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Government Kilpauk Medical College, India|Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Thambidorai works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Fort Worth1650 W Rosedale St Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 590-6560
-
2
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia909 9th Ave Ste 405, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 645-9448Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thambidorai?
Reassuring and helpful staff and doctor.
About Dr. Senthil Thambidorai, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1700968740
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin|Cleveland Clinic|Creighton University
- Creighton University School Of Med|Creighton University, Nebraska
- Government Kilpauk Medical College, India|Kilpauk Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thambidorai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thambidorai accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thambidorai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thambidorai works at
Dr. Thambidorai has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thambidorai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thambidorai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thambidorai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thambidorai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thambidorai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.