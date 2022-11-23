See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Senthil Thambidorai, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Senthil Thambidorai, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Government Kilpauk Medical College, India|Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Thambidorai works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Fort Worth in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Fort Worth
    1650 W Rosedale St Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 590-6560
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    909 9th Ave Ste 405, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 645-9448
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Ablation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Complex Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lead Extraction Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Reassuring and helpful staff and doctor.
    Edward A Walsh — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Senthil Thambidorai, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700968740
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin|Cleveland Clinic|Creighton University
    Residency
    • Creighton University School Of Med|Creighton University, Nebraska
    Medical Education
    • Government Kilpauk Medical College, India|Kilpauk Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Senthil Thambidorai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thambidorai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thambidorai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thambidorai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thambidorai works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Fort Worth in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Thambidorai’s profile.

    Dr. Thambidorai has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thambidorai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thambidorai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thambidorai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thambidorai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thambidorai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

