Overview

Dr. Senthil Thambidorai, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Government Kilpauk Medical College, India|Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Thambidorai works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Fort Worth in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.