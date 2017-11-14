Dr. Sergey Neckrysh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neckrysh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Neckrysh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergey Neckrysh, MD
Dr. Sergey Neckrysh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Neckrysh's Office Locations
University of Illinois at Chicago912 S WOOD ST, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-4842
University IL Hospital and Health Sci System NSG1801 W Taylor St # 4E, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-4842
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
After years of unbearable pain I saw Dr Neckrysh. He did surgery on my neck. He is a great Dr. I went through a lot after surgery but I AM PAIN FREE. He is a very talented Dr. He is not always available to talk to, but his staff is! They were al teriffic. If you are at the end of your rope and can't find anyone who can help you after numerous different doctors you need Dr Neckrysh! He's a miracle worker
About Dr. Sergey Neckrysh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1285736637
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois-College Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov
- First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov
