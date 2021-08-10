Overview of Dr. Sergio Barrios, MD

Dr. Sergio Barrios, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Montemorelos School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Barrios works at Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Lakeview in Covington, LA with other offices in Bay St Louis, MS, Picayune, MS and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.