Dr. Sergio Figueroa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Figueroa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Madisonville, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Figueroa works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology200 Clinic Dr Medical Park Fl 5, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions (270) 825-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was so kind. Took time with me to make sure I understood everything. Would highly recommend
About Dr. Sergio Figueroa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1447498522
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Weston Florida
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figueroa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figueroa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Figueroa has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Adrenal Incidentaloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Figueroa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueroa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa.
