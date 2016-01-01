Dr. Sergio Ramon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Ramon, MD
Dr. Sergio Ramon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Ramon's Office Locations
Summitt Childrens Clinic PA401 W Summit Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 736-3126
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sergio Ramon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.