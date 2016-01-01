Overview of Dr. Seth Bechis, MD

Dr. Seth Bechis, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Bechis works at UC San Diego Health - Neurology in San Diego, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.