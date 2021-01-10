Overview of Dr. Seth Haplea, MD

Dr. Seth Haplea, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kennett Square, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Jennersville Hospital.



Dr. Haplea works at Kennett Family Practice Assocs in Kennett Square, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.