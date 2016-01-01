Overview

Dr. Settihalli Rajender, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from St Johns Med Coll-Bangalore U and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Rajender works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.